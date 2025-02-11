Westport Country Playhouse Accepting Applications For 2025 Joanne Woodward Internship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse has announced that applications are now being accepted through Friday, March 7 for the 2025 Joanne Woodward Internship Program for theater career aspirants. Interns enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff during summer months.

Named in honor of actress, director, and the Playhouse's former artistic director, the Joanne Woodward Internship program is one of the nation's preeminent theater training opportunities for emerging professionals. Internships have formed a vital part of the Playhouse's mission since the 1940s. Among the alumni of the Playhouse's program is the late composer Stephen Sondheim.

The 2025 Woodward Internship Program will run from May 27 through August 1. Applicants must be age 20 or older and have a high school degree (or equivalent). Stipend is $655 per week (equivalent to minimum wage for the State of Connecticut). Housing will be provided with interns assigned to their own rooms. Transportation is the responsibility of the intern.

In-person internship opportunities are available in marketing, development/fundraising, general production, and artistic and education. In addition to working in their respective departments at the Playhouse, interns will attend weekly seminars featuring a variety of guest speakers, including Playhouse staff members, visiting designers and artists, commercial producers, and more.

The 2025 Woodward Internship program is supported by the White Barn program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

For more information on Woodward Internships and application, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/education/internships/ or contact education@westportplayhouse.org.

Westport Country Playhouse's 2025 schedule is available at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/whats-on/

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.

