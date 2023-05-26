Warner Theatre To Screen The Met: Live in HD- Mozart's DIE ZAUBERFLOTE, June 3

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Mozart's DIE ZAUBERFLOTE on Saturday, June 3 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage).

A complimentary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director of Opera Theater of Connecticut, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby (10:55 am).

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years – a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared “the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.” Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini’s Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts’s The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano’s Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass’s Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard’s Champion on April 29, Mozart’s Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart’s Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180.