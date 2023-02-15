Warner Theatre Announces New Partnership With St. John Paul The Great Academy & The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory

The Warner Theatre has announced an exciting new partnership with the St. John Paul the Great Academy Drama Club and The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory. The Drama Club will coordinate a full production of MOANA JR., with audition dates to be announced, and a performance in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in June.

This partnership between the three organizations will result in a full production by St. John Paul the Great Academy Drama Club's students from grades 3 - 8. The Warner will assist by providing the drama club with a professional director, sound, lighting, tech, and costumes. The Nutmeg Ballet will provide choreography assistance. St. John Paul the Great Academy will provide musical direction.

Eve Wolftrand, Director of Education at the Warner says, "Education @ the Warner is thrilled to work with St. John Paul the Great Academy, and to give their students the opportunity to develop all of the special skills dramatic arts education provides in the comfort and familiarity of their own school."

"I am grateful to both the Warner Theatre and to The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory for their partnership with the St. John Paul the Great Academy Drama Club. This opportunity will provide our students with an amazing experience and introduction to both theater and dance from instructors at a professional level," says Rev. Emmanuel Ihemedu, Pastor at St. John Paul the Great Parish.

Victoria Mazzarelli, Artistic Director at The Nutmeg Ballet says, "We are thrilled to collaborate with SJPTGA and the Warner Theatre on this project. A few of our senior students will be in charge of staging the choreography. This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone involved and we are grateful to be included!"

This program was made possible by grant funding from the City of Torrington and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace.

