WORLD CLASSIC Comes to Pa’lante Theater Company

Pa’lante Theater Company (PTC), under the artistic direction of the Isaiah Santiago, has announced the stage production that will inaugurate the innovative Afro-Latine theater company's new space in downtown Waterbury. Nelson Diaz-Marcano's domestic drama World Classic, an intimate story of immigration, assimilation and identity, is set to run January 22 to 26, 2o25, at Pa'lante's brand new black box venue at 158 Grand Street in downtown Waterbury.

World Classic is what happens when you take the quintessential American domestic drama away from white suburbia. The play explores the identity issues created by assimilation through the eyes of two generations of an immigrant family. Like The Humans or August: Osage County before it, it all takes place during one night, but unlike them, this play focus on those that had to sacrifice their homeland and in the process, compromise their heritage.

World Classic is written by Nelson Diaz-Marcano and is executive produced and directed by Rafael Feliciano-Roman. The cast features Joel Roman (Papo), Maria Ruiz (Gloria), Adriana Cedeño Martinez (Miriam), Gian Melendez (Louisito), and Flor Rodriguez (Chachi). The production features lighting and sound design by Elias Ocasio. Tyree Eli acts as Production Manager and Alanna Ferrazzi serves as Production Assistant.

World Classic runs January 22 through 25 with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. The production will be at Pa'lante Theater Company at 158 Grand Street in downtown Waterbury. Tickets are $25 for general admission. More information and tickets can be found at PalanteTheater.org.

