WAITRESS, BEAUTIFUL, A BRONX TALE and More On Sale August 5 at Palace Theater Waterbury

The Palace Theater is throwing its doors wide open to the public beginning October 1, to begin its 100th Anniversary Season and what a celebratory schedule of shows is planned! From touring Broadway to concerts, special projects and events, this is going to be the year you won't want to miss a single moment of!

Tickets go on sale August 5 at 10:00am (for all remaining shows not already on sale). Visit www.palacetheaterct.org or call/visit the Box Office 203.206.2000, 100 East Main St. Waterbury, CT.

SHOWS GOING ONSALE AUGUST 5

A BRONX TALE

OCTOBER 1 & 2, 2021

Chazz Palminteri is an Academy Award nominated Actor/Writer/Director best known for his iconic play and film, A BRONX TALE.

Well known for his unique ability to create the lovable tough guy, Chazz wrote A BRONX TALE while a member at Theater West in LA. His Machiavellian fable was based on his childhood and life experiences growing up in his Italian - American Bronx neighborhood. Palminteri wrote the stage play and performed it as a one-man show in Los Angeles; quickly becoming the hottest property in Hollywood since Rocky. Mr. Palminteri was offered over one million dollars to walk away from the project and with $200.00 left in the bank he refused. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay however the studios were not willing to give an unknown a shot. Until one night when Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show and as they say "the rest is history."

Chazz then moved the one-man production to a larger theater in New York City where it played to rave reviews and four sold-out months earning him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle Awards for both acting and writing. While in New York he completed the screenplay of A BRONX TALE and soon found himself starring opposite Robert DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.

Currently Chazz has written and performed in A Bronx Tale the Musical for Broadway at the Longacre Theater, the latest incarnation of the Bronx Tale brand. After two and a half successful years on Broadway, the musical is now on tour across the country and can be seen in every major city in the US including Waterbury in Fall 2019.

Note: While the titles may be the same, the show presented during the 2019-2020 season was A Bronx Tale the Musical. This season the legendary Chazz Palminteri performs his one-man play A BRONX TALE , the original piece If you are interested in seeing a performance with Open Captioning, please call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to purchase the best available seats within view of the captioning screen.

ANASTASIA

OCTOBER 19-20, 2021

The romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA comes to Waterbury! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. Note: If you are interested in seeing a performance with Open Captioning, please call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to purchase the best available seats within view of the captioning screen.

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

NOVEMBER 19 - 20, 2021

Beautiful tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Note: If you are interested in seeing a performance with Open Captioning, please call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to purchase the best available seats within view of the captioning screen.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

JANUARY 28-29, 2021

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! who could ask for anything more!

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."

ABBAMANIA

FEBRUARY 5, 2022

Dancing Queens and Super Troupers break out your hairbands and platform shoes and get ready for ABBA MANIA- takes you back in time by recreating one of the world's finest pop groups in a live stage performance. This highly polished tribute was created in 1999 and is now accepted as the world's number one touring ABBA production, reviving special memories of when ABBA ruled the airwaves.

ABBA MANIA brings ABBA fans new and old a night not to be missed. If you're looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then ABBA MANIA is for you!

SUMMER-THE DONNA SUMMER STORY

FEBRUARY 11 - 12, 2022

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation! Note: If you are interested in seeing a performance with Open Captioning, please call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to purchase the best available seats within view of the captioning screen.

WAITRESS

APRIL 22 & 23, 2022

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Note: If you are interested in seeing a performance with Open Captioning, please call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to purchase the best available seats within view of the captioning screen.

THE BAND'S VISIT

MAY 17 - 19, 2022

With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production. Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal in the role of "Dina."

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Recommended for ages 10+

Note: If you are interested in seeing a performance with Open Captioning, please call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to purchase the best available seats within view of the captioning screen.

SHOWS CURRENTLY ON SALE

DAVID FOSTER

OCTOBER 8, 2021

The tour: "An intimate evening with David Foster-Hitman Tour," is an extension of his highly successful and sold out 2019 tour. Foster, who is one of the biggest musical forces of our time, created this jaw dropping musical extravaganza performing the greatest hits of his career. Thrilling, humorous and refreshingly honest, David Foster performs songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and, also includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Delivered by powerhouse performers, the hits include: Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard", Earth Wind and Fire's "After The Love Is Gone," Chicago's "You're The Inspiration", Josh Groban's "You Raised Me Up," Michael Buble's "Home," Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable" and many, many more.

RAY ON MY MIND

OCTOBER 16, 2021

This concert/theater work brings the music and the story of the great Ray Charles to vivid life! Portraying Ray, master pianist/vocalist, Kenny Brawner leads his 11-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists (a la the Raelettees), performing this American legend's most popular hits: "What'd I Say?", "I Got A Woman", "Mess Around", "Georgia On My Mind", a blazing hot duet on "Baby It's Cold Outside", and many more! The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz, and country-influenced Ray's style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia.

Ray On My Mind assembles an orchestra of profoundly accomplished musicians whose performances are ingrained in American popular culture. Members of the orchestra have been heard prolifically on Broadway, Off-Broadway, film, and television. They have performed all over the world and recorded with a diverse range of influential musical giants, including the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the Count Basie Orchestra, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Darius Rucker, Jennifer Hudson, Sonny Rollins, Big Daddy Kane, Bo Diddley, the Sun Ra Arkestra, the Mighty Sparrow, Roy Ayers, Sam & Dave, Ashford and Simpson.

AMERICA

OCTOBER 29, 2021

Iconic soft rockers America have announced they will be touring extensively across North America in 2021 celebrating the 50th anniversary of their debut self-titled album. The 17-city jaunt kicks off August 13th in North Bethesda and continues into November visiting major U.S. markets like Savannah, Dallas, Indio, Reno, Sioux Falls, Joliet, San Antonio, and Jacksonville. Then in 2022, the band will be heading up to Canada for additional shows in Enoch and Calgary.

America originally consisted of Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and Dan Peek who passed away in 2011. Touring members of the band are currently Richard Campbell (bass/vocals), Ryland Steen (drums/percussion) and Steve Fekete (guitars/keyboards/vocals). The band is well known for their hit singles 'A Horse With No Name', 'Ventura Highway' and 'Lonely People' among many others. Since forming in 1970, they have released a total of 28 studio albums with their latest 'Lost & Found' being released in 2015.

YALE WHIFFENPOOFS

NOVEMBER 5, 2021

America's Oldest Collegiate A Cappella Group. Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world's oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the "Whiffs" began as a senior quartet that met weekly at Mory's Temple Bar. Today, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated traditions. Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts across six continents each year.

BLUE OYSTER CULT

NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Pioneering the heavy metal style while providing inspiration to psychedelic jam bands and arena rockers alike, genre-benders Blue Öyster Cult offer the world a taste of the wild side. The group has been known to incorporate elements of science-fiction and dark occultism into their jaw-dropping live show, and this allegiance to dynamic and masterful performances has led to the group being covered by everyone from Metallica and HIM to moe. Blue Öyster Cult are best known for their smash singles "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," "Burnin' for You" and "Godzilla." Riff-heavy and head-banging while intelligently hook-laden, the band remains a staple among heavy metal greats.

THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW

NOVEMBER 13, 2021

That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia's-get-rich-quick schemes-to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

DECEMBER 18, 2021

An international Tony Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an auspicious twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley for a famed recording session that would go down in music history. Sam Phillips, the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" who was responsible for launching the careers of each icon, brought the four legendary musicians together at the Sun Records storefront studio in Memphis for the first and only time. The resulting evening became known as one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations featuring an eclectic score of rock, gospel, R&B and country hits including, "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?", "Great Balls of Fire," "Matchbox," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

RUSSIAN BALLET THEARE PRESENTS SWAN LAKE

February 9, 2022

A must-see Russian Ballet Theatre's new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's timeless classic!

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet and adds her vision and something more, that undoubtedly will leave audiences flushed with emotion.

Russian Ballet Theatre's dancers bring her choreography to life along with the new exquisite hand-painted sets and 150 new hand-sewn costumes. Designed by the young, accomplished Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall), these are in the century-old tradition of the great theatrical masters.

SFX makeup by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix, HBO) completes the already perfect glittering fantasy that is Swan Lake!

THE BRITISH INVASION

FEBRUARY 26, 2022

British Invasion has become one of the top Rock artists in the 2021 music scene. Since getting started, British Invasion has displayed a unique sound. British Invasion's concerts are an exciting experience filled with pulse-racing energy. With British Invasion tickets from Vivid Seats, you can be there in person to enjoy hits like "Yesterday," "Love Me Do" and "She Loves You," along with countless other hits. Those unfamiliar with British Invasion's music might find it similar to that of Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

On average, British Invasion fans travel 22 miles to attend a concert--so it's clear British Invasion puts on a show like no other.

HAMMER OF THE GODS: THE PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE

MARCH 12, 2022

See and hear the music, whilst discovering the story behind rocks greatest band. This two hour multi-media retrospective, features selections from every Led Zeppelin album!

Featuring hauntingly-exact song renditions performed by highly-talented musicians, Hammer of the Gods, effortlessly, fulfills its promise and brings a truly unique and awe-inspiring Led Zeppelin experience to its audience. The band's own dedication to, and love for, Led Zeppelin shine through with every well-thought-out detail of every show.

JERSEY BOYS

JUNE 4, 2022

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.