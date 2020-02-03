Visit River Bend's pop-up bookshop in the Playhouse on Park lobby during the run of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (February 19 - March 8) to peruse some titles inspired by the production, as well as beautiful gift editions of Pride & Prejudice and other Jane Austen classics.

Playhouse on Park and our friends from River Bend Bookshop in neighboring Glastonbury have partnered up to bring you, our patrons, a specially curated collection of books and gifts to enhance your theater-going experience. You may shop before, during intermission, and after the show, as well as Playhouse on Park's regular box office hours (M-F: 10am to 6pm, Saturday: 10am to 2pm). 20% of all sales will be donated to the Playhouse.

River Bend Bookshop is an independent, community-based bookstore located at 2217 Main Street in Glastonbury. They are open Monday-Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 10am-5pm. Visit the store to browse their full collection of hand-selected books and gifts and be sure to check out their calendar of special events, including author signings, poetry readings, and writer's workshops and networking opportunities. Find more information online at www.riverbendbookshop.com or on Facebook and Instagram @riverbendbookshop.

About the show:

This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation.

Tickets for performances February 19 - March 8 are now on sale and range from $30-$40; reserve seating. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday matinees! Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available.





