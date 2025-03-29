Video: Trailer for THEATRE PEOPLE at Westport Country Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will present the romantic comedy, Theatre People, March 29 through April 12. The official trailer for the production in Connecticut can be viewed below.

Cast includes Erin Noel Grennan, Isabel Keating, Michael McCormick, Mia Pinero, Michael McCorry Rose, and Rodolfo Soto.

Filled with romance, misunderstandings, and surprises, the plot focuses on a married playwright couple who are trying to concoct a surefire Broadway hit but create as much drama among themselves as on paper.

Written by West Hartford native Paul Slade Smith, the play is an adaptation of Ferenc Molnár’s, Play at the Castle. Director is Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director.

Comments