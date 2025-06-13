Video: The Stars of ALL SHOOK UP at Goodspeed Musicals Perform 'Can't Help Falling in Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goodspeed Musicals will present All Shook Up as its second production of the 2025 season. The hit songs of Elvis Presley fuel the romantic tale of a small town turned upside down by a stranger on a motorcycle, All Shook Up will run from June 27 – Aug. 17 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. Watch a new video of the show's stars in rehearsal as they perform the classic ballad, "Can't Help Falling in Love."

All Shook Up is inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley with a book by Joe DiPietro (The Goodspeed: Damn Yankees, Babes in Arms, They All Laughed; The Terris: All Shook Up, O. Henry’s Lovers; Broadway: Diana: The Musical, Living on Love, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Memphis).

The legendary songs of Elvis Presley ignite a rockin’ romp set in the Fabulous ’50s. When a guitar-playing stranger on a motorcycle roars into a sleepy town, nothing will be the same. Boy meets girl and soon everybody can’t help falling in love. Mistaken identity, mismatched lovers and the magic of romance come together in a free-wheeling rock and roll comedy. Celebrate the 20th anniversary production of a show that began at Goodspeed with non-stop classics, from "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog," to "Love Me Tender" and “Don’t Be Cruel."

Natalie/Ed will be played by Kerstin Anderson (Broadway: My Fair Lady). Chad will be played by Ryan Mac (Broadway: Wicked). Jim will be played by Benjamin Howes (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, High Button Shoes; Broadway: Scandalous, Mary Poppins; Off-Broadway: A Man of No Importance).

Sylvia will be played by Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (The Terris: A Complicated Woman, Broadway: A Strange Loop). Mayor Matilda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time; Off-Broadway: The Marvelous Wonderettes, Newsical). Miss Sandra will be played by Jessica Crouch (Broadway: Pretty Woman The Musical). Dennis will be played by Jordan Matthew Brown (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Off-Broadway: As Time Goes By). Lorraine will be played by Jackera Davis. Dean will be played by Jackson Reagin. Sheriff Earl will be played by Kilty Reidy (The Goodspeed: King of Hearts; Broadway: The Drowsy Chaperone, In My Life).

The ensemble will feature Ian Dominguez Ball, Jenna Bienvenue (The Goodspeed: Maggie), Corinne C. Broadbent (Broadway: Elf), Julius Chase (Broadway: Tina), Maddie Garbaty, Michael James (The Goodspeed: Bye Bye Birdie), Myles McHale (The Goodspeed: Good News!, Broadway: Mean Girls), Keyon Pickett, Sydney Quildon, and Montria Walker (The Goodspeed: Dreamgirls; Off-Broadway: The Cotillion, Sistas). Swings for this production are Ben Horsburgh and Eleni Kontzamanys.

All Shook Up will be directed by Daniel Goldstein (The Goodspeed: Hello, Dolly!; Damn Yankees; Anything Goes; The Terris: Snapshots, The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown; Broadway: Revival of Godspell). Byron Easley will choreograph the production (Broadway: Camelot, Slave Play; Off-Broadway: The Jonathan Larson Project). Music supervision will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Ragtime, Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, 42nd Street, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Music direction will be by Adam J. Rineer.

Scenic design will be by two-time Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (The Goodspeed: Maggie, Abyssinia, Pippin, Amazing Grace; Broadway: New York, New York; Act One; The Scottsboro Boys). Costume design will be by Tilly Grimes (Broadway: Shucked!, I Need That). Lighting design will be by Paige Seber (Off-Broadway: Titanique, Dilaria). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Hair and wig design will be by Tommy Kurzman (The Goodspeed: Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Terris: A Complicated Woman; Broadway: Uncle Vanya, I Need That, Gutenberg: The Musical!).



Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.

