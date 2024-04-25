Video: Meet the Cast of A COMPLICATED WOMAN at Goodspeed Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goodspeed Musicals is set to present A Complicated Woman, a new musical about embracing your true identity that features a gender-diverse cast. A Complicated Woman will appear at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre from May 10 – June 2 in Chester, Conn.

Watch as Klea Blackhurst, Nora Bridid Monahan, and L Morgan Lee discuss the show!

"This role is really the role of a lifetime. I get to tell a story, an incredible story about living authentically, about gender, figuring out your own identity, accpeting and loving yourself and who are." shared Monahan.

Opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals, The Terris Theatre will also be celebrating 40 years and its return to a full season of three new musicals.

John Kenley was a theatre impresario who brought Hollywood stars like Gene Kelly and Ann Miller to Ohio's summer stock stages. But when summer ended, he wintered in Florida where John disappeared… and Jean came to life. A Complicated Woman is a new musical that features a Golden Age score and a gender-diverse cast. Join us for the intriguing story of a theatre legend who had to navigate the joy, pain and pitfalls of leading a double life.

A Complicated Woman features a book by Ianne Fields Stewart whose work spans across many fields including: theatre, film, dance, creative writing, arts administration, and social justice. Music and lyrics are by Jonathan Brielle (Broadway: Foxfire, Off-Broadway: Himself and Nora) with additional lyrics by Sam Salmond.

A Complicated Woman will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun (Broadway: Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Jekyll & Hyde, Grease).