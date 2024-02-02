Video: Get A First Look at SIMONA'S SEARCH at Hartford Stage

Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024.
Get a first look at the world premiere of Simona's Search at Hartford Stage. Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024. Check out the video below!
The production is by Martín Zimmerman and directed by Melia Bensussen.
Simona’s father is an enigma. Curious about his life in Latin America before moving to the United States, Simona obsesses over his secrets as her thoughts and dreams become haunted by the mystery that is his past. Simona’s Search is a riveting exploration of the bond between fathers and daughters, love and sacrifice, nature and nurture. From one of the writers and producers of Netflix’s Ozark comes this gripping world premiere.
