Video: First Rehearsal for HURRICANE DIANE at Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has released video footage from the first rehearsal of Hurricane Diane, the upcoming production that will conclude the theater’s 2024/2025 season. Performances are scheduled to run from June 5 through June 29, 2025, at Hartford Stage, located at 50 Church Street in downtown Hartford.

“We're thrilled to wrap up our 2024/2025 season with Hurricane Diane,” said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Madeleine George brings such sharp wit and fearless storytelling to the stage — it's a smart, funny, and thought-provoking look at how we connect with the planet. With Zoë Golub-Sass at the helm, this Obie Award-winning play dives into everything from climate change to human nature and a bit of seduction, too.”

The newly released video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the first day of rehearsals with the full company. The cast includes Katya Campbell as Carol, Christina DeCicco as Pam, Alyse Alan Louis as Beth, Sharina Martin as Renee, and Bernadette Sefic as Diane.

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass, the creative team includes Choreography by Lillian Mae Ransijn, Scenic Design by Emmie Finckel, Costume Design by An-lin Dauber, Lighting Design by Krista Smith, Sound Design & Composition by Joyce Ciesil, Dialect & Vocal Coaching by Julie Foh, and Casting by Alaine Alldaffer Casting (Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio). The Production Stage Manager is Avery Trunko and the Assistant Stage Manager is Alison Fischer Greene.

Tickets for Hurricane Diane start at $30, with discounts available for students and groups. Groups may also reserve a private space at the theater for pre- or post-show receptions. Tickets are available at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in person at the box office at 50 Church Street.

