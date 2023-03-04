VARLA JEAN MERMAN'S READY TO BLOW! to Play TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

TheaterWorks Hartford will present international drag superstar Varla Jean Merman in her latest hit Varla Jean Merman'S READY TO BLOW! This gut-busting show, co-written by Jeffery Roberson, Ricky Graham & Hartford's own Jacques Lamarre, offers a double-dose of fun with two performances Sunday, March 19 at 4pm and 7pm at 233 Pearl Street in downtown Hartford.

International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends. What's a distressed diva to do? Tease her hair, steal someone's Ativan, and get on with the show, of course! Varla Jean Merman blows into TheaterWorks Hartford with an all-new show filled with hilarious songs, dazzling costumes, and more.

Tickets are $30 to $60 ($60 include a VIP reception after the 7pm performance) and can be purchased by visiting twhartford.org or by phone at 860.527.7838. The performance is recommended for ages 18 and over.

About Jeffery Roberson

Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson) starred in the musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan in New York at the Little Shubert Theatre, prompting The New York Times to rave, "If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent."

Jeffery starred in the films Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte, Girls Will Be Girls, and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. Off-Broadway audiences have also embraced Jeffery in the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium, as well as the title role in the musical comedy farce, Mildred Fierce. Jeffery played the role of Mary Sunshine on Broadway in the revival of Chicago and in the First National Touring Company. In 2010, he won Boston's Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in Phantom of the Oprah.

His one-woman shows have sold out cabaret venues across the globe, as well as filling international concert halls including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall.

The New York Times called Varla Jean Merman "gleefully funny" and the grand dame herself, RuPaul, exclaimed Varla was "always a showstopper!"



TheaterWorks Hartford no longer requires proof of vaccination. The theater's full Covid Policy can be found here. Please visit twhartford.org for more information.



About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 37th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to our audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. TWH is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced over 170 plays and presents approximately 150 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl. City Arts provides an affordable home and services to a diverse family of non-profit arts organizations.