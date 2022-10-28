Two-Day Showing of FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles

A special two-day showing of Frankenstein, the 1931 classic film, will play at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Award-winning classical music composer and conductor Michael Shapiro will conduct his critically acclaimed and atmospheric score with the LA Opera Orchestra. This work has never before been performed in Los Angeles, where Frankenstein was originally created for Universal Pictures. The horror masterpiece was first released without a musical score, which inspired Shapiro to create an original soundtrack. Additionally, and for the first time, Shapiro adds a libretto (for singers) and invites the LA Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program to further embellish the masterpiece.

Shapiro created the first of his three orchestral versions in 2002. Inspired by the opening of the film, in which a priest intones a prayer over a burial, he chose the text of the Latin Requiem Mass as the libretto for this piece. Frankenstein - The Movie Score has been performed more than 50 times worldwide, making it the most performed work of its kind.

The World Premiere of Michael Shapiro's VOICES is set to take place at New York City's famed Central Synagogue, Thursday, November 10 (652 Lexington Avenue, E. 55th Street). Tickets for the concert are free and available now by registering at the Central Synagogue website. This performance will feature Daniel Mutlu, the Senior Cantor of Central Synagogue, Ember Choral Arts and the American Modern Ensemble, conducted by Deborah Simpkin King.

The video broadcast from Central Synagogue will be livestreamed on its YouTube and Facebook channels, and a recording will be issued through Paumanok Records.

The concept for VOICES was born more than 20 years ago when Shapiro served as Music Consultant to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. According to Shapiro, "The composition delivers an ending that bespeaks longing for a Jewish homeland, through which the voices of those stilled by evil and tyranny will be heard."

Paul Shaffer, whose background is in Orthodox Judaism, will take part in a Q&A with Shapiro prior to the event. Shaffer is an Emmy, Grammy, ASCAP and WGA winning singer, actor, composer, comedian and multi-instrumentalist. Shaffer is best-known as David Letterman's musical director, band leader and sidekick for the entire run of both late-night shows: NBC's Late Night with David Letterman (1982-1993) and CBS' Late Show with David Letterman (1993-2015).

