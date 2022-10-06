Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters Headlines The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala on November 4

The Ridgefield Playhouse is celebrating its Fall Fundraising Gala with one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers - Bernadette Peters!

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now is the chance for fans to get up close and personal for this unforgettable evening on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The Gala begins at 5:30pm (Gala ticket holders only) with a sit-down dinner provided by Bernard's, Gallo and TerraSole Ristorante along with an open bar and silent auction. The celebration continues on the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse with a Live Auction and Dedication Ceremony honoring Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director, Allison Stockel, followed by a performance by Bernadette Peters. Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!. Prior to that, she starred in City Center's Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis and on Broadway, in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies. She will perform songs from her storied Broadway career along with her Grammy Award-winning and nominated albums, and standards, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim among others. The event is part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

The Fall Gala is made possible by our generous sponsors: Platinum Presenting Sponsor: The Stockel Family; Diamond Sponsors: Lori & John Berisford, Elaine & Kevin Cox, JK Brown & Eric Diefenbach, Anita & Nick Donofrio, Glori & Adam Norwitt, Suzie & Dan Rabinowitz, Daniela Sikora & Keitha Kinne, Lisa & Alan Smith, The Benefit Shop Foundation, Event VIP; Emerald Sponsors: Patti & Stephen Ross, Rachel & Joe Sondheimer; Ruby Sponsors: Deb & Dan DeClercq, First Republic Private Wealth Management, Liz & Steven Goldstone, John Pasquale, Julie & David Peck, Becky & Matt Sawtelle; Amethyst Sponsors: Alexis & Todd Bennett, Heather & Jeff Butchen, Rebecca Ciota, Elizabeth Murray Ellis, Ann & Michael Gilligan, Ishiboo boo & Anonymoose, Peggy Kaufman, Dr. Margaret Reed & Patti Fernandes, Ridgebury Farm & Stables, Lisa & Michael Shinall, SPHERE, Steven Zemo & Mike Taylor with support from Nutmeg Livery, Bernard's, Gallo and TerraSole.

Often called "the finest singing actress since Barbra Streisand," Bernadette Peters is certainly one of the few leading ladies of the last decade or so whose name on a Broadway marquee can cause box-office lines to form before the show has gone into previews. Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($175 - $225) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT