TheatreWorks New Milford Holds First Annual Ten Minute Play Competition

TheatreWorks New Milford, a multi-award-willing 501(c)(3) not-for-profit theater in New Milford, CT, has announced the twenty one plays which will compete for prizes at their First Annual 10 Minute Play Festival, entitled "Tales from the Brookside."

The twenty-one plays that have been selected for the competition are as follows:

LOW & AWAY by Demetria Kareman of Los Angeles, CA, DATE TAKES by Jennifer Perechino of New Hartford, CT, BABY BLUE by Steven Carinci of Yonkers, NY, A DOG BARKS by Dwight Watson of Hyde Park, NY, YOUTH FOR DARK by Keith Whalen of Peekskill, NY, FOOTHOLD by Pat Lennon of Putnam Valley, NY, SWAMP LIZARD by Leif Meneke of Brooklyn, NY, IT'S NOT MY PARTY by Adam Battelstein of Kent, CT, VISITING HOURS by Ken Carlson of New Haven, CT, THE GRAVY by Nicholas Coster & Anthony Dalessandro of Gaylordsville, CT, EIGHT DUCKLINGS by Ellen McMahon of West New York, NJ., #prayforlucy by Honor Levy of Los Angeles, CA, SWIPE by Christina Shaw of Pawling, NY, DARK MATTER by Donald Loftus of New York, NY, HARBOR LIGHTS by Kieran McGowan of West Hartford, CT, THE EXHIBIT by Howard Givner of Scarsdale, NY, BACON CLICKBAIT by David Miller of Newburgh, NY, LEPIDOPTERA by Melvin Perry of Pound Ridge, NY, LUCKY by Billie Murray of Housatonic, MA, ROUND THE DECAY by Straton Rushing of Arlington, TX and TWO WOMEN SITTING ON A PARK BENCH TALKING ABOUT HOW FRIGGIN' HOT IT IS by Courtney Lauria of Danbury, CT.

The event will be moderated by Jocelyn Beard and will be held at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford on June 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2019 at 8:00 pm each night.

Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals on Friday, June 7 at 8:00 pm. Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 pm. CASH PRIZES will be awarded to the winners in each of four categories on the final evening: Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. Tickets are $20.00 general admission, and a discount is offered for all five evenings for $75.00. These will be available for purchase beginning April 29. More information can be found at https://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.

Jocelyn Beard (Director) is a playwright whose works have been produced in many small regional theatres from Paris to Topeka. Her plays include SubUrban Legend, Blackwood, I Kissed Elvis, If I Fell, and Jaws of Life. Jocelyn is member of the Dramatists Guild. Twitter @jocelynbeard and blog: jocelynbeardspookymama.com

Please contact the theatre at info@theatreworks.us or 860-350-6863 if you have any questions.





