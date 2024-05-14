TheaterWorks Hartford Will Close 2023-24 Season With SANDRA by David Cale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford will close its 2023–2024 season with Sandra by David Cale with original music by Matthew Dean Marsh. Directed by two-time Obie-winner Jared Mezzocchi (Russian Troll Farm), this one-woman physiological thriller stars Emmy-nominee Felicia Curry and features creative content and video design by Camilla Tassi. Running May 30–June 23, 2024, tickets are now on sale at www.twhartford.org.



Sandra’s closest friend has mysteriously disappeared on a trip to Mexico. On a desperate search to find him, Sandra is propelled into a psychologically thrilling adventure filled with mysterious strangers and a highly-charged love affair. In this new and boldly innovative production, Sandra’s search for answers ultimately leads her into increasingly dangerous territory and to places she could never have imagined.



Director Jared Mezzocchi remarked, “In this production, we are creating a multimedia landscape that aims to be the second character in the show. Sandra is a play about psychological reframing of a past journey, and we are using the technology to make the journey feel - truly - that we are in real-time. The visuals will never turn off, and will feel as though we are intimately attached to Sandra’s journey. The visuals won’t just create backdrops, but - like an orchestra following a maestro - will traverse a cinematic/immersive/up-close-and-personal landscape that connects with every word Sandra is speaking. As if climbing into Sandra’s mind and seeing not only what she saw, but how she saw it and how she felt when she saw it.”



Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said, “One person shows are always a challenge. What excites me is the opportunity to tell a really great and engaging story, with high entertainment value, while exploring more innovative tools. Typically a one person show is simple story telling, but with this project I am interested in combining image, video and sound in a way that deeply engages the audience. I’m excited to find out what will happen if we push the boundaries of traditional stage storytelling into something perhaps more cinematic.



The additional creative team for Sandra includes Marcelo Martínez García (set design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (co-lighting design), Alex Fetchko (co-lighting design), Evdoxia Ragkou (sound design), Rob Ruggiero (producing artistic director), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).



Performances of Sandra will take place May 30–June 23, 2024 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. Critics are welcome starting Wednesday, June 5, for an opening on Friday, June 7.



The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The running time is 85 minutes with no intermission.



Tickets are priced at $25–$70. All tickets can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.



Please visit www.twhartford.org for more information.

