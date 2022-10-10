The Warner's Winter Film Series Begins Next Month

The Warner Theatre has announced its Winter Film Series, presented by Movies @ the Warner! The selection of movies screened will include Planes, Trains and Automobiles (11/3), Edward Scissorhands (11/10), Frozen (11/17), Christmas with the Kranks (12/8), and It's a Wonderful Life (12/15) - Thursday nights at 7 pm.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.