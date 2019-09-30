The Warner Presents its International Playwrights Festival

The Warner Theatre will present its 8th Annual International Playwrights Festival held in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre October 11 and 12, 2019. The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a two-night celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the eighth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand. Eleven winners have been selected and one play will be invited to participate in the 2019 festival.

This year's winning playwrights are:

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 8 pm

BALANCE OF PAYMENTS by Fred Gordon (New York)

BUCKLE by John Patrick Bray (Georgia)

CORRECTIONS by Jackie Martin (Massachusetts)

MY TURKEY REDEEMER LIVITH by Loretta Bolger Wish (New Jersey)

PROPERTY by Thomas C. Dunn (California)

THE WONDER OF YOU by Bara Swain (New York)

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8 pm

ALWAYS A LINE by Charlene A. Donaghy (Connecticut)

THE BOTTLE by George Sapio (Costa Rica)

CHILD SUPPORT by Joe Godfrey (Connecticut)

HITCH by Michael Weems (Texas)

PLAYGOING by William Whitehurst (China)

TACOMA, TRAINS AND TOOTHPASTE by Jonathan Josephson (California)

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

The Warner Stage Company productions are presented by Charlotte Hungerford Hospital; Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Series is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.





