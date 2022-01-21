The Sherman Players And Shakespeare In Sharon Present An Evening Of Shakespearean Monologues At The Sherman Playhouse

On February 27th, The Sherman Players, in conjunction with Shakespeare in Sharon will present AN EVENING OF SHAKESPEAREAN MONOLOGUES, compiled and directed by Jane Farnol.

Some of the area's finest actors come together for this ONE NIGHT ONLY event celebrating the best of "The Bard" with an evening of William Shakespeare's greatest monologues. From ROMEO AND JULIET to HAMLET, and everything in between.

The cast will be composed of many local favorites. Featured in this production are Nathaly Abreu, Katherine Almquist, Matt Austin, John Bergdahl, Christopher Bird, Shea Coughlin, Noel Desiato, Irine Dumitrascu, Miles Everett, Agnes Fohn, Roger Grace, Joe Harding, Herman Harmelink, Abigail Heydenburg, Tom Heydenburg, Andrew Joffe, Sean Latasa, Kyle Minor, Emma Okell, Lou Okell, Christiane Olson, Humphry Rolleston, Thomas Samuels, Todd Santa Maria, Maureen Sheehan, Kevin Somerville, Priscilla Squiers & Lyra Wilder. The evening will be hosted by David Almquist. Stage Manager is Joanna Tucker.

This production is a joint fundraiser for both The Sherman Players and Shakespeare in Sharon. Executive producer for The Sherman Players is Matt Austin. Executive producer for Shakespeare in Sharon is John Taylor.

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

AN EVENING OF SHAKESPEAREAN MONOLOGUES will be presented Sunday, February 27th at 7pm at The Sherman Playhouse. Tickets are $20.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.