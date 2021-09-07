The Saint Pio Foundation To Honor Grammy Award Artist Jose Feliciano At The Stamford Museum And Nature Center

The Saint Pio Foundation has chosen Grammy Award artist, musician, composer, and singer Jose Feliciano to receive the prestigious Adelia Award. The Saint Pio Foundation presents this award each year to individuals whose selfless and outstanding contributions serve as extraordinary examples of providing relief from suffering to those in need.

Among the special guests of the evening Broadway start Franc D'Ambrosio ("The Phantom of the Opera" " The Godfather: Part III",) who will entertain guests with a special performance, and The Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport.

Among the many celebrities and high-profile individuals awarded by the Saint Pio Foundation are the acclaimed actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, actors and singers Franc D'Ambrosio and Robert Davi, Cardinal Edwin F. O'Brien, the Archbishop of Denver Samuel J. Aquila, the Bishop of the Diocese of Bridgeport Frank J. Caggiano, the 60th Chaplain to the United States House of Representatives Father Patrick J. Conroy, S.J., Hon. Jim Nicholson, former Secretary of the Veterans Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Senator Rick Santorum, Former U.S. Senator, two-time candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, and CNN Commentator, and former Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Michael Fedele.

The Saint Pio Foundation's "Adelia Award Ceremony" will take place at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, located at 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford, CT 06903, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by the award ceremony and dinner. Tickets are available starting at $100.

All funds raised at the event will serve to support the project "Christmas Challenge" 2021, which will provide boxes of food products to 10,000 families in need in Fairfield County, CT, Westchester County (NY), New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

For information and reservations, please visit www.saintpiofoundation.org/award ceremony, call (203) 416-1471, send email to office@saintpiofoundation.org, or visit www.saintpiofoundation.org.