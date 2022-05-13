The Palace Theater Announces Block Party Set For Next Month

Waterbury's Palace theater invites you to join in the fun of a brand-new event, the Palace Block Party, celebrating 100 years in the community and the return of live events! On Friday, June 10th beginning at 5:30 PM the 100 block of East Main Street will feature an array of delicious food, including festive summer favorites, as well as a Beer Garden and Bourbon tastings.

With live bands performing throughout the evening, starting at 9:00 p.m. the street will be transformed into a sensational laser light show and dance party that will rock the block. The music will keep you dancing in the street all night long!

Gather your friends and stroll down East Main Street for a memorable evening of music, dancing, food, and FUN! Accept the challenge of a cornhole tournament, take a spin on the dance floor, or sample a selection of tasty treats while enjoying the early summer evening.

If you're in the mood for something more laid back, join us inside the Palace for games and conversational seating.

Tickets AT WWW.PALACETHEATERCT.ORG AND 203-346-2000

$75 includes all the fun! Live music, laser light show, dance party, unlimited food plus one drink ticket. Cash bars will be open for additional adult beverages.

$45 includes admission starting at 8:30 PM for the laser light dance party only. Cash bars will be open for adult beverages.

Entertainment:

The Zoo

The Zoo, long a nightclub favorite, has become increasingly popular on the corporate and private event circuit. The New York Islanders have been fans of the band for years and The Zoo has not only performed for the New York Islander organization but was even chosen to perform at the National Hockey League's "Winter Classic" at Fenway Park in Boston.

Nicole Zuraitis

A Grammy-nominated musician, powerhouse vocalist, New York-based bandleader and winner of the 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal, Nicole Zuraitis continues to establish herself as an undeniable force in the modern jazz landscape of both NYC and beyond. Nicole's bold, versatile voice possesses a special combination of soothing warmth, familiar authenticity, and raw grit that is reinventing the world's conception of what it means to be a jazz artist.

Latanya Farrell

Latanya Farrell has emerged as a band leader full of energy who is uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her bright smile and impeccable style. Blending Latanya's original music with popular cover tunes, she performs to packed houses throughout New England. Her presence is infectious, and the energy keeps flowing throughout the entire performance with music that ranges from soulful classics to urban contemporary to her inspiring originals.

Eran Troy Danner

Eran Troy Danner is a singer, songwriter and guitar slinger of one of Connecticut's busiest bands. As a working musician Eran performs at many different venues - everything from fine restaurants to wineries, breweries, pubs and more. ETD has been a local Connecticut favorite since he did his first gig as a trio in 1998.