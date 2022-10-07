Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Met: Live In HD Lecture Series Announced at the Warner

Learn more about the lineup here!

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
The Met: Live In HD Lecture Series Announced at the Warner

The Warner Theatre has announced a series of lectures which will be presented before The Met: Live in HD Opera simulcasts. Lectures are complimentary with a Met Opera ticket purchase.

﻿This season's lecturers include Alan Mann, Artistic Director at the Opera Theatre of CT, Cherie Caluda, Associate Professor of Vocal Performance at HARTT, and Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of Opera Department at UCONN. The Met: Live in HD operas begin Saturday, October 22 with Luigi Cherubini's Medea.

Lectures will be held one hour prior to each opera simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. For full event details, visit warnertheatre.org.

2022-23 MET OPERAS

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season opens with Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts' The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

To purchase tickets to an opera, please visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.





More Hot Stories For You


Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters Headlines The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala on November 4Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters Headlines The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala on November 4
October 6, 2022

The Ridgefield Playhouse is celebrating its Fall Fundraising Gala with one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers - Bernadette Peters!
The 25th Anniversary Tour Of CHICAGO Comes To The Palace TheatreThe 25th Anniversary Tour Of CHICAGO Comes To The Palace Theatre
October 6, 2022

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. 
Palace Theater Waterbury to Offer Two New Tours This Month for Children and AdultsPalace Theater Waterbury to Offer Two New Tours This Month for Children and Adults
October 6, 2022

On Saturday, October 22nd the Palace Theater Waterbury will offer a FREE tour for children ages 6-12 and their parents. Is the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT haunted? A new tour on Friday, October 28th intends to explore the 100-year-old historic venue and find answers to this question.
Castle Craig Players Open 30th Anniversary Season With Neil Simon's CALIFORNIA SUITECastle Craig Players Open 30th Anniversary Season With Neil Simon's CALIFORNIA SUITE
October 6, 2022

The Castle Craig Players are launching their 30th season with Neil Simon's hilarious comedy CALIFORNIA SUITE, running October 14-23 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.
Windham Theatre Guild to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This MonthWindham Theatre Guild to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month
October 6, 2022

The Windham Theatre Guild will present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, with book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, on October 14 & 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM.