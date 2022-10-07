The Met: Live In HD Lecture Series Announced at the Warner

The Warner Theatre has announced a series of lectures which will be presented before The Met: Live in HD Opera simulcasts. Lectures are complimentary with a Met Opera ticket purchase.

﻿This season's lecturers include Alan Mann, Artistic Director at the Opera Theatre of CT, Cherie Caluda, Associate Professor of Vocal Performance at HARTT, and Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of Opera Department at UCONN. The Met: Live in HD operas begin Saturday, October 22 with Luigi Cherubini's Medea.

Lectures will be held one hour prior to each opera simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. For full event details, visit warnertheatre.org.

2022-23 MET OPERAS

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season opens with Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts' The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

To purchase tickets to an opera, please visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.