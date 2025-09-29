The Machine Brings Three Decades Of Pink Floyd Mastery To The Warner Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Warner Theatre will present The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium. This renowned New York-based quartet brings over 30 years of musical excellence and Pink Floyd legacy to Torrington for an unforgettable evening of progressive rock mastery.



The Machine has forged a legendary reputation extending Pink Floyd's musical legacy through stellar musicianship and passionate delivery. These accomplished musicians perform a diverse mix from The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire, delivering faithful renditions of beloved hits alongside obscure gems that showcase the depth of their artistry.

With collective improvisation rivaling that of early 1970's Pink Floyd, The Machine explores the psychedelic soundscapes and complex musical arrangements that made the original band iconic. Their use of expanded theatrical elements, elaborate stage displays, and sophisticated lighting continues The Floyd spirit of the 1980's, creating an immersive experience that transports audiences into Pink Floyd's sonic universe.

The Machine has sold out theaters, premier showcase rooms, and casinos across North America, Europe, and Asia. They have graced the stages of renowned music festivals including Bonnaroo, Riverbend, and Gathering of the Vibes, and have shared the stage with full symphony orchestras, including the Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Charlotte, and San Diego Symphonies, as well as the Buffalo Philharmonic.

The current lineup features founding member Tahrah Cohen on drums, longtime bandmates Scott Chasolen (keys, vocals) and Ryan Ball (guitar, vocals), and newest member Chris DeAngelis (bass, lead vocals). Together, they continue to celebrate the music of Pink Floyd while honoring the memory of Joe Pascarell, who co-founded the band with Tahrah in 1988.