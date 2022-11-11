The Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Little Theatre of Manchester is holding auditions for its March/April Production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, directed by Joe Keach-Longo.

Audition Dates: Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29. 6 pm to 9 pm.

Production Dates: March 31 - April 16

Rehearsal Dates: Limited rehearsals in January. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in February and March.

Email: auditions@cheneyhall.org

www.cheneyhall.org

Synopsis: Curious Incident of the Dog" a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The play is set in the present in Swindon, England and London

All actors remain on stage for most of the play. Scenes run into one another without interruption, regardless of alterations in space or time or chronology. When the lights come up, the dead dog is seen onstage. It is immediately assumed that fifteen-year old Christopher Boone is responsible. He is innocent, however, and decides to investigate. Christopher has a unique mind that is phenomenal at math, but ill-equipped to understand everyday, ordinary life. His investigation (the details of which Christopher records in a book) leads him to discover not just who killed the dog, but secrets within his own family that turn his world upside down.

The play is told from Christopher's viewpoint, and he is onstage for the entire show. Many of the other characters only appear briefly and have few lines. Christopher is a very literal person and, as he wrote this story, he recorded what he saw, and only that - there is very little interpretation on his part. Therefore, it is up to many of the actors to decide how they want to portray their characters and the lines given them.

Roles: Seeking all principal roles, as well as, looking for strong versatile actors to play multiple roles in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. All actors should be agile and physically fit. English dialects of various classes a plus. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

7 males ages 15 to 60

6 females ages 20 to 70

Auditioners will be asked to read scenes from the script. Auditions are first come first served. No appointments.

Christopher Boone:15+

To play mid-late teens; an English teenager who is an outsider due to his unique perception of the world, which he sees in surprising and revealing ways. He notices things in minute detail yet has difficulty understanding social and emotional cues and difficulty empathizing with others. This lack of understanding often makes the world seem frustrating and frightening to him, and he can become agitated and even violent when he has to deal with too many overwhelming external stimuli. Incredibly intelligent but shy and mistrusting of strangers, Christopher feels things deeply but doesn't know how to express or articulate them. He has a brilliant mind, can be fixated on certain topics, and thinks in a highly logical way, which makes him excel in math and science, but because he perceives language literally, he does not understand sarcasm or metaphors. From a diagnostic point of view, he is probably on the autism spectrum and exhibits some behavior that might be characterized as having Asperger's Syndrome, though what is most important is that he is different. Actor must be physically very fit and agile.

English accent.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

.Siobhan/Others: Female, 20-40

Christopher's teacher and mentor, she is the only person in Christopher's life with an understanding of his situation. She strives to teach Christopher how society works and how to behave within its guidelines. Constantly negotiating around Christopher's anger, she is professional, warm, caring, calm, gentle and self-possessed and also sensitive to his strained relationship with his father. She often serves as the narrator of Christopher's story and of his feelings.

English or Irish or Welsh or Scottish accent.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Ed Boone/Others: Male, 30-50

Late 30's-early 50s; Christopher's father. He is estranged from his wife, Judy and struggling as a single parent trying to raise his son the best he can. A working class man. Proud, gruff, and brusque, he is unable to convey his emotions and feelings but loves his son deeply. He is a good man but there is a lot on Ed's shoulders when he first enters the play in pain and near breaking point, though he does not openly express it. He has trouble communicating with Christopher, who often frustrates him. And though he's naturally practical and much more patient in dealing with Christopher than Judy (his wife,) a difficult situation can make him lose it, sometimes violently. A plumber and heating engineer by trade, naturally good with his hands.

English accent appropriate to working middle class.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Judy Boone/Others: Female, 30-40

Christopher's mother, estranged from her husband, Ed after having an affair with her neighbor Roger. She works as a secretary and is a working-class woman with a tough exterior who has no support system to raise her son and blames herself for her inability to cope with him effectively. She has had a hard life and had to fight for things, which she is ready to do, as she is feisty and doesn't take anything lying down. Loving, yet impatient, she has felt very alone in her situation with Christopher, and it frustrates her to a point of absolute desperation. She wishes she knew how to truly reach and care for Christopher. Independent, lonely, and proud, she doesn't easily ask for help and has never had the proper social resources to help her.

English accent appropriate to working middle class.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Voice 1 - Mrs. Shears/Mrs. Gascoyne and Others: Female 40-55

Mrs. Shears is Roger's ex-wife and Christopher's neighbor, she is rough around the edges. She is furious at the world as a result of being betrayed and abandoned by her husband. Worn out by life, disappointed, haggard. It is her dog, Wellington that was found killed in the night. Mrs. Gascoyne: The headmistress of the school for special needs children that Christopher attends. Condescending and lacking in sensitivity, nuance and imagination. English accents appropriate to class.

English dialects of various classes a plus

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Voice 2 - Mrs. Alexander and Others: Female 55-70

One of Christopher's neighbors who has probably lived in Swindon her entire life. May be middle class or middle working class. She is a lonely older woman without a lot of means. She is kind, and so hungry for a connection with Christopher that she tries to help him and ultimately reveals information to him about his mother that he did not know.

English accents appropriate to class

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Voice 3 - Roger Shears/Duty Sergeant/Others: Male, 30-60

Roger is Mrs. Shears' ex-husband. A middle-class man who works at a bank. Has left his wife as a result of his relationship with Judy, which not built on sturdy ground. Doesn't have a clue or any interest in understanding Christopher. Duty Sergeant is a local Swindon desk sergeant (policeman) who releases Christopher to Ed's custody after Christopher has been arrested. Firm, experienced, tough but fair-minded.

English accents appropriate to class; actor must be strong, fit and agile.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Voice 4 Reverend Peters/Station Policeman/Others: Male, 40-60

Reverend Peters is a vicar, pleasant enough, tries to answer Christopher's questions about religion and is later tasked with supervising Christopher during a test. Station Policeman is a Swindon policeman who gets stuck on a train to London while trying to convince Christopher to get off the train. Easily outsmarted by Christopher.

English accents appropriate to class.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Voice 5 Policeman 1/Mr. Thompson/Man With Socks/Others: Male, 20-40

Policeman is a Swindon policeman who arrests Christopher after Christopher hits him while being questioned about the death of Wellington, the dog. He has no patience or understanding of Christopher's way of thinking. Mr. Thompson is a neighbor that Christopher interviews during his investigation of who killed Wellington, the dog. Doesn't have patience for Christopher's line of questioning. Man With Socks is a guy waiting for the tube in London who suddenly has to help convince Christopher to get up from the train tracks.

English accents appropriate to class.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Voice 6 No. 40/Information/Punk Girl/Others: Female, 20-40

No. 40 is a woman who is a neighbor of Christopher's who he interviews during his investigation of who killed Wellington the dog. She tries to gently suggest to Christopher that he should talk to his father before asking these questions. Information is a busy information clerk in a London Railroad Station who Christopher asks for directions. Punk Girl is a young woman in the tube station who tries to help Christopher.

English accents appropriate to class.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

We will also be casting three understudies, one for Christopher, one for the female roles, and one the male roles. Understudies will be part of the ensemble and be part of every performance. Christopher's understudy will have one confirmed performance on the second Sunday matinee and can be part of the ensemble for all other performances.