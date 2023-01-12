Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ivoryton Playhouse Seeks Submissions For Women Playwrights Festival

The theatre will be accepting completed manuscripts by email only until June 1st, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  
The Ivoryton Playhouse have announced its Sixth Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival. They are seeking submissions of one-act plays by women playwrights.

The IWPF provides the 4 writers whose work is chosen, paid travel to Ivoryton and housing while here, 3 days of intensive workshops with a director and actors for play development and participation in a staged reading festival that will take place October 25-28, 2023. Writers will also receive a $500 stipend.

Ten minute plays are acceptable, and all plays must run no more than one hour.

Interested playwrights should email a completed manuscript, (for musicals include a script and links to music), with name and contact info.

The Ivoryton Women Playwrights' Festival is also seeking resumes from directors (CT residents only), and those interested in being readers, both men and women.

Play submissions, and resumes from directors and readers should be emailed to Jacqui Hubbard, Artistic Director jhubbard@ivorytonplayhouse.org.



