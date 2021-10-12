The Bushnell's New Digital Stage Will Provide a Platform for Local Artists

A new installation at The Bushnell will provide a digital stage for local artists, while adding another layer of pre-show entertainment for theatergoers. Starting with the return of Broadway at The Bushnell this week, patrons will also be treated to performances on video boards on the exterior of the building and the projection wall in The Marie Jeanne and David L. Coffin Grand Foyer.



Digital performances will begin at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 12, two hours before the 7:30 pm curtain of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville.

Catch The West End Wizbangers, Sonia Plumb Dance Company, local band - The POSSM, Air Temple Arts, even kids dancing and finger painting, plus more exciting acts. The performers range in age from four to 64 and represent a small slice of the rich community of local artists in Greater Hartford.

While new technology provides the platform for the performances, the installation is part of a larger initiative to bring community talent to The Bushnell. "It can be challenging, financially, to bring smaller acts to The Bushnell stages," said Ryan Glista, Digital Project Manager at The Bushnell. "Our new digital local arts stage provides a highly-visible space for local artists, their peers, and the community to see themselves at The Bushnell."

The performances take place on a canvas of video screens installed on the exterior of the building in the spring of 2021 to compliment the projection wall implemented in 2019. The local arts stage performances will take place on show nights, one to two hours before the show starts throughout the 2021-2022 season. With so many different acts, you never know who you might see on the way to the way to the theater!

Learn more at bushnell.org/localartslocalarts.