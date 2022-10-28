The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE MAKING OF FEEL YOUR BEST SELF: DEVELOPMENT AND SCRIPTWRITING Online Forum
Forum to feature Feel Your Best Self creators Sandy Chafouleas and Emily Wicks and script writers Sarah Nolen and Yanniv Frank.
As part of the 2022 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host "The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Development and Scriptwriting" moderated by Sandy Chafouleas and Emily Wicks and featuring Sarah Nolen and Yanniv Frank on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. This forum will take place on Zoom (registration required) and Facebook Live and will be available afterwards on the Ballard Institute's Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
In this forum, Feel Your Best Self creators Sandy Chafouleas and Emily Wicks and script writers Sarah Nolen and Yanniv Frank talk about the development of this unique interdisciplinary collaboration between UConn's Collaboratory on School and Child Health and Ballard Institute to use puppetry to promote emotional well-being in elementary-aged children. The team discusses the challenges and methods used to take wellness strategies, such as "belly breathing" and "shake out the yuck" and turn them into simple, yet engaging stories starring three puppet friends, Nico, Mena, and CJ.
Feel Your Best Self is designed for elementary-aged kids as an educational toolkit for learning strategies to calm yourself, catch your feelings, and connect with others. The FYBS strategies offer fun and easy ways to help kids (and grown-ups) experience lifts in emotions, feeling, or mood. The toolkit, which features short videos, facilitator steps, reflection journals, strategy cards, and tip sheets, is free and accessible on the website.
For more information about this forum and the speakers, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2022/10/28/fybs-forum-1 or email bimp@uconn.edu.
