The Ballard Institute Presents THE THREE LITTLE PIGS By Crabgrass Puppet Theatre

As part of its 2019 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present The Three Little Pigs by Crabgrass Puppet Theatre on Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. In celebration of Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Storrs from 3-5 p.m., show attendees are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes and participate in a post-performance Halloween parade in the theater.



In Crabgrass Puppet Theatre's new version of this old tale, the three little pigs have a problem: they've outgrown their home and need three new houses, one for each pig. However, they suspect their architect, B. B. Wolfe, might have ulterior motives, and in fact, might want to eat them! Crabgrass Puppet Theatre delivers a delightful and hilarious new take on an old tale, featuring beautiful puppetry, lively music and three adorable pigs. This rod puppet show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for ages 4+.



UConn Puppet Arts alumni Jamie Keithline and Bonny Hall formed Crabgrass Puppet Theatre in San Francisco in 1982 and have delighted audiences across the nation with their whimsical humor and puppetry ever since. Their performing venues have included the Detroit Institute of Art, the Smithsonian Institution, Paper Mill Playhouse, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. They have been awarded two Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest puppetry award in the United States; and in 2009, Bonny was awarded a Design Commendation from the Arlyn Award Foundation. Their production of The Pirate, the Princess and the Pea was awarded "Best Performance" at the 2015 National Puppetry Festival.



In celebration of Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Storrs from 3-5 p.m., show attendees are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes and participate in a post-performance Halloween parade in the theater. From 3-5 p.m., visitors can trick-or-treat at participating businesses (including the Ballard Institute!) in Downtown Storrs. For more information about Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Storrs visit: mansfieldct.gov/Halloween.



Upcoming Fall Puppet Performance Shows include:



Nov. 16: Holiday Punch! by Modern Times Theater

Punch and Judy are almost ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. They've got the stuffing, the sweet potatoes, and the cranberry sauce. The only thing missing is the turkey. Audiences will split their sides laughing as Mr. Punch tries to catch the main dish, while avoiding crocodiles, his badly-behaved baby, and his dog Toby (who looks suspiciously like a skunk). The skillfully-operated hand puppets are chock-full of surprises and tricks, as is the elaborate stage. Holiday Punch! includes live music played on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.

Dec. 7: Peter and the Wolf by National Marionette Theatre

Based on the original Russian folktale, National Marionette Theatre's version of Prokofiev's story features the beautiful music from his orchestral score combined with stunning scenery and hand-crafted marionettes. Set in turn-of-the-century Russia, the production tells the story of how Peter-along with his animal friends-captures the wolf. This show is 50 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.



Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You