The Ballard Institute Hosts Puppetry and Photography With Richard Termine

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its 2025 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host Puppetry and Photography, a UConn Puppet Forum with Richard Termine on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. This forum will also be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).

Join us in person or online on Wednesday, April 2 for a Puppet Forum discussion with famed photographer (and UConn Puppet Arts alumnus) Richard Termine, whose compelling work is celebrated in American Puppet Theater Today: The Photography of Richard Termine, the current Ballard Institute exhibition. Termine, who has documented American puppet theater for over 30 years, will share his insights on the arts of photography and puppetry, and how they can combine in stunning still images which evoke the dynamic movements of puppets world in performance. Termine is the lead performing arts photographer for The New York Times and has been the in-house photographer for Sesame Street since 1988. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Time, Newsweek, People, American Theatre, USA Today, and other publications around the world.

Richard Termine attended the University of Connecticut and completed his MFA in Puppet Arts in 1978. In 1980, he began his association with The Jim Henson Company as a puppet designer and builder for a variety of Muppet productions. While working on the set of Sesame Street, Termine began photographing behind the scenes, leading to a new career as a performing arts photographer. He has been the in-house photographer for Sesame Street since 1988 and has been on the board of The Jim Henson Foundation since 1987, currently serving as the Foundation’s Vice President.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

Comments