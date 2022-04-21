TROUBLE IN MIND, ESPEJOS: CLEAN & More Announced for Hartford Stage 2022/2023 Season

Hartford Stage announced today the lineup for the Tony Award-winning theater's 2022/2023 season. Three classics, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, and Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, will join two new plays: the bilingual Espejos: Clean by Christine Quintana and the timely comedy The Art of Burning by Kate Snodgrass. The subscription season will be joined by a second holiday engagement of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Artistic Director Melia Bensussen states, "The 22/23 Season promises to be utterly engaging, enjoyable, and electric. We're thrilled to be continuing Hartford Stage's trajectory of excellence and engagement, and adding a few surprises to the mix as well. I'm looking forward to sharing all of it with you!"

Subscriptions for the five-play season are on sale now by visiting HartfordStage.org or calling (860) 527-5151. Discounted preview subscriptions are available for the first six performances of each run. Subscriptions are available for performances with post-show discussions on the second Sunday matinee, second Tuesday evening, and the Wednesday matinee series. Open-captioned performances are the third Sunday matinee series, and audio-described performances are the final Saturday matinee series. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is offered as a subscription add-on with season ticket holders receiving a 20% discount on tickets.

Student matinees will also be returning in the 2022/2023 Season. Teachers interested in bringing groups to see The Mousetrap, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, or Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale should contact the Hartford Stage Education Department at education@hartfordstage.org or (860) 520-7265 for more information about pricing, pre-show workshops, and post-show talkbacks.

The 2022/2023 season at Hartford Stage is sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker. Raytheon Technologies is the exclusive sponsor of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The Winter's Tale is made possible by The Shakespeare Fund and founding members Rick & Beth Costello, Jack & Donna Sennott, and The John & Kelly Hartman Foundation. Trouble in Mind director Christopher D. Betts is the recently announced Joyce C. Willis Fellow, made possible by The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation.

The 2022-2023 Season

THE MOUSETRAP by Agatha Christie

October 13 - November 6, 2022

Directed by Jackson Gay

Check in for a most memorable stay at Monkswell Manor...

It's a freezing night in 1947 and a motley group of strangers find themselves suddenly trapped in an inn. As the snow falls, the body count rises - and the suspect list only seems to grow, as clues and possible motives are revealed at every turn. With intrigue, mystery, murder, and a dash of humor, this snowy getaway unfolds into a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

ESPEJOS: CLEAN by/escrita por Christine Quintana

January 12 - February 5, 2023

Spanish translation and adaptation by/traducción y adaptación por

Paula Zelaya Cervantes

Directed by/Dirigida por Melissa Crespo

In association with /En asociación con Syracuse Stage

A groundbreaking bilingual tour de force.

Two worlds collide one evening at a high-end resort in Mexico, igniting a series of misunderstandings, miscalculations, and internal reckonings. Told entirely in English and Spanish - with respective supertitles - Espejos: Clean offers an eye-opening story of unlikely and meaningful connection.

THE ART OF BURNING by Kate Snodgrass

March 2 - 26, 2023

Directed by Melia Bensussen

In association with Huntington Theatre Company

An inspired new comedy exploring the love, rage, and responsibility that goes with marriage and parenting in America.

Mid-negotiation, modernist painter Patricia changes the terms of her 'conscious uncoupling' with Jason. She wants full custody of their 15-year-old daughter Beth. Jason demands that their daughter decide, but mysteriously Beth didn't show up for school. Has Patricia hidden her away to protect her, or is there something more sinister afoot?

THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare

April 13 - May 7, 2023

Directed by Melia Bensussen

Shakespeare's back at Hartford Stage! An awe-filled fable of fury and forgiveness.

King Leontes, his pregnant wife Hermione, and their young son seem like a perfect royal family - until he's consumed by the fear his wife has been unfaithful. In a fit of tyrannical rage, he makes dire accusations that destroy all that is precious to him. Sixteen years later a new generation has emerged, and in this time-hopping romance, the idealism of the young and the regrets of the old collide. Shakespeare's mastery of storytelling is on full display, reminding us that even after a harsh winter, spring will return, if we have faith in each other and ourselves.

TROUBLE IN MIND by Alice Childress

May 25 - June 18, 2023

Directed by Christopher D. Betts, Joyce C. Willis Fellow

A 1950s landmark play that still rings true today.

This dramatic satire tracks the nuanced, simmering tension between the artists of a biracial company working on a Broadway-bound premiere. As they rehearse, questions about the play emerge, igniting an impassioned debate about race, power, the roles we play on stage, and the roles we play in life. In this timely revival, the theater becomes an arena wherein we explore how - and why - we use our voices.

Holiday Production

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

November 25 - December 24, 2022

Adapted by Joe Landry

Originally Co-Directed by Melia Bensussen and Rachel Alderman

Directed by Rachel Alderman

Based on the story "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling

Bring the whole family to this heartwarming holiday classic!

Five actors and one sound effects artist have assembled on Christmas Eve to guide audiences through the world of George Bailey and Bedford Falls, live from the studio at WBFR. The spirit of imagination takes hold as we're launched on a transformational journey on stage. Join us this winter to experience a magical adaptation of a beloved story.

A note from the theater: We are delighted to bring back our acclaimed production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Hampered last season by the intense surge in the Omicron variant, our hope is to give more audiences the opportunity to see this delightful holiday show. We plan to return to A Christmas Carol in the future as we love offering this beloved holiday classic to Hartford audiences.

About Hartford Stage

﻿

Led by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider, Hartford Stage's mission is to enlighten, entertain, and educate by creating theatrical works of the highest caliber that have a transformative impact on audiences, the community, and its field. Hartford Stage has presented the world premieres of the new musical Anastasia; Rear Window with Kevin Bacon; Reverberation by Matthew Lopez; Big Dance Theatre's Man in a Case with Mikhail Baryshnikov; Breath & Imagination by Daniel Beaty; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway, winner of four 2014 Tony Awards; and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Water by the Spoonful, winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Hartford Stage's Education programs have engaged more than 20,000 students annually, including student matinees, in-school theatre residencies, teen performance opportunities, and theatre classes for youth and adults. www.hartfordstage.org