THE NUTCRACKER SUITE & SPICY: An Immersive Nutcracker For A New Generation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy — a rousing, toe-tapping, high-kicking spin on the classical ballet created, choreographed, and directed by Carolyn Paine — is returning for its landmark 16th year to delight audiences December 19-21, at the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, located at 29 Atheneum Square North in Hartford.

The production is also the only immersive Nutcracker of its kind which features specially designed projection on stage and throughout the theatre. Paired with a compilation of music inspired by Tchaikovsky's original score, The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy fuses groundbreaking technology with ballet, tap, jazz, ballroom and hip-hop techniques to breathe new life and imagination into the timeless tale.

The projections were collaboratively designed and created by Emmy-award winning filmmaker and artist Ryan Glista. The innovative design has won the production a Muse Creative Award and a Telly Award. The projections enhance the sense of magic already created by the production's colorful characters, costumes, and design. The audience becomes immersed in the world and awed by the special effects which allow characters to perform magic with jaw-dropping moments

Throughout the show, characters interact with many projected worlds, using the technology to do seemingly impossible movements and choreography, even breaking the fourth wall to move dancers beyond the stage. Much of this is included in the 'Shadow Dream' sequence, in which the character 'Dross' (again portrayed by Taris "PopTart" Clemons) navigates through a twisted alternate reality of flying dancers and growing nutcrackers towering over him. And during the Snowball scene, as dancers are tumbling acrobatically and gliding and bouncing across giant pearly white balls, the projected snow puffs up seemingly from underneath the dancers. This is thanks to video game designer and interactive developer Patrick Belanger, who worked on the team to animate the snow in reaction to the existing choreography using his uniquely developed process that allows for real time response to the dancers' movements using unity game engine.

Glista and Paine regularly work together to bring digital magic to dance installations for The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, WNDR Museum, Burning Man, The Museum of Science in Boston, and RiseUp's Magic Mural Art Wall that took over the Hartford skyline in 2024.

This exciting addition of interactive video to this production is a great example of how this Nutcracker for a new generation has continually made strides to take on and meet the challenges of responding to the ever-changing the world, not just with updating the tale for modern audiences and its inclusivity in casting, but through the use of groundbreaking technology to stay in the vanguard of where digital arts and performing arts are headed. Paine says, "It is so exciting to harness technology. This show was already set in this fanciful saturated world, so it has been incredible to have the ability to push the imagination and vision and present dance and The Nutcracker like never before."

Audiences of all ages this year are still in for the usual memorable treats that Suite & Spicy has become known for including: the break-dancing male Sugar Rum brilliantly portrayed by local dance star Taris "PopTart" Clemons, the dancing tutu-wearing dog, the villainous breakdancing Rats, tap dancing soldiers, the hilarious and high energy "Ugly Sweater Party Scene," the inventive and iconic "Snowball" scene, and the signature Florettes who perform a Rockette-inspired Waltz of the Flowers. All of the roles are brought to life by a talented cast of 20 professional dancers who crisply execute the show's unique choreography. And The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy has infused Paine's background in comedy and sense of humor in the updates that establish this production as one worth seeing.

This production's unique presentation of diverse dance styles allows for a holiday show that not only delights audiences, but inspires them. Nutcracker Suite & Spicy and its partnering non-profit, RiseUp for the Arts, are both committed to ensuring professional artists from CT are given opportunities to share their talents in an impactful way within their own community. "It is just another reason that Nutcracker Suite & Spicy stands out-it is a show that truly reflects the city's cultural richness," says Paine. "It is accessible and relatable - a Nutcracker for everyone. Whether you grew up with ballet or not. This inclusivity can really inspire the next generation of performers because they can all see themselves represented on stage."

This Nutcracker is a celebration of diversity and innovation at its core. It merges a diverse group of really talented dancers who execute their individual styles seamlessly and successfully to retell the classic ballet. And make it fun. Paine says "I am honored to have been at the center of this production and to have worked with such an amazing cast over the years who have helped develop this show into such a uniuqe holiday tradition."

Performances will be held December 19, 20 and 21, at the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in downtown Hartford.

Specific times are: Friday, December 19, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 20, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 21 at 2 p.m. Audiences are encouraged to wear Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Sunday's matinee, which will feature a live music opening, a special visit by Santa, and a meet and greet on stage in the "snow" with the cast following the show.