THE MUSIC IS YOU, THE MUSIC OF JOHN DENVER to be Presented at The Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre will host "The Music is You, The Music of John Denver", a special benefit concert for McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Central Naugatuck Valley Help, Inc., featuring national recording artist Lucinda Rowe, in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. The event begins at 7 pm with a VIP reception in the Studio Lobby followed by the concert at 8 pm. The band features Lucinda Rowe, Mick Connolly, Gary Fiandra, Chris Morrison and Marc Russell. VIP and Regular Admission tickets are available. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

"I heard 'Sunshine On My Shoulders' by John Denver for the first time on the radio when I was twelve years old. From that moment I knew that I wanted to do the same thing John was doing... perform songs that I would write for as many people as I could reach" says Lucinda of her "a ha" moment into the music world. "I bought a John Denver songbook with guitar chords, stole my brother's guitar and 3 days later I had taught myself how to play and never looked back." Lucinda found a relationship with Denver's music in his desire to change the world's perspective on nature, world hunger, conservation, the ocean, and our natural resources. As an avid mountain climber, cross country skier and conservationist herself, it all hit home with Lucinda. Though she never got to meet Denver in person, Lucinda's career as an award-winning songwriter and vocalist paralleled his career in many ways. "It seems so many of my successes were mentored by watching the way he navigated his career. I have dreamed of doing a songs and stories show about John since I was a teenager. I wanted so much for people to discover more than his boyish personality cultivated by the media. He was incredibly passionate about world causes and our humanity, he did a lot of work in Washington DC, the space programs and world hunger while being a person dealing with many problems of his own. There was such beauty in his compositions with most having and underlying longing for acceptance. I related to that on so many levels. I am looking forward to telling the story of his life and music through the eyes of someone he inspired. I am honored that those eyes are mine." The Music is You - The Music of John Denver featuring national recording Artist Lucinda Rowe is a special benefit performance for the McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Central Naugatuck Valley Help, Inc.

With strong lyrics, memorable rock and pop melodies, and an undeniable stage presence, Lucinda Rowe has captured a loyal audience. Embraced by commercial and independent radio, her original music has met with notoriety through-out the country. Lucinda has performed with or opened for many well-known artists such as Pat Benatar, Eddie Money, 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ricky Byrd of Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Patty Smythe and Scandal, REO Speedwagon, Tony Bennett, KC and The Sunshine Band, Stevie Nicks, The Guess Who, The Monkees, The Georgia Satellites, Sophie B. Hawkins and numerous others. Recent tours have taken them to the Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama, Key West, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

Her original music has been followed by many and is an award-winning songwriter with awards and showcases from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and National Academy of Popular Music in New York City. Additionally, Lucinda has received five Humanitarian Awards for her musical endeavors performing for people and families affected by or living with HIV and AIDS.

Lucinda is recognized by her industry peers with artist endorsements from Breedlove Guitars, Electro Voice Microphones, Telefunken Microphones, Elixir Strings, Monster Cables and recognition from LP percussion and Gretsch Guitars. Lucinda believes in making fans "one person at a time". She is co-owner with her husband and producer Mick Connolly in the Red Room Sound Studio recording and Production located in Torrington CT.

ABOUT MCCALL CENTER FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH & CENTRAL NAUGATUCK VALLEY HELP

INC. McCall and Help, Inc. are a nonprofit organization which inspires hope and promotes wellness and healing through a continuum of behavioral health services -- prevention, treatment, recovery supports, and community engagement -- for individuals of all ages and families across western Connecticut. For more information visit www.mccallcenterct.org or www.cnvhelp.org.