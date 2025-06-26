THE LITTLE MERMAID to be Presented at Summer Theatre Of New Canaan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer Theatre of New Canaan will present Disney's The Little Mermaid from July 12-27, 2025. A heartwarming tale filled with humor, heart, and Broadway magic, Disney's The Little Mermaid is based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved fairy tale and Disney's animated classic. With music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a captivating book by Doug Wright, the show features timeless songs including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," and "Kiss the Girl."

The production is directed by Arbender Robinson, an original Broadway cast member of The Little Mermaid and a veteran of ten Broadway shows. He is joined by Alex Parrish (Music Director), Doug Shankman (Choreographer), Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd (Associate Director/Choreographer), Kevin Gleason (Lighting Designer), and ZFX Flying Effects.

STONC audiences will be introduced to Laura Renee Mehl* as Ariel, bringing both joy and heartfelt passion to the iconic role that has inspired generations. Joining her onstage are Keisha T. Fraser* as Ursula (Broadway: Mamma Mia; National Tour: Matilda; West End: Book of Mormon), Aidan Cole* as Prince Eric, and Jason Williams* as Sebastian (Bronx Tale, Dreamgirls). Joseph Torello* (Lincoln Center: Show Boat, Carousel) stars as King Triton, with Jason Guy* as Grimsby (International Tours: Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street, Annie; National Tours: Hamlet, Twelfth Night, Aladdin). Also featured are Mike Katz as Scuttle, Logan Mortier (A Chorus Line) as Jetsam, and Christopher Isolano (My Fair Lady) as Chef Louis.

Returning to the STONC stage this summer are Carlos Velasquez Escamilla (Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins) and Miles Langrick (Beauty and the Beast), alternating in the role of Flounder; Gray Mortier* (Pippin, Beauty and the Beast) as Flotsam; and Cooper Sadler, Payge Shaw, and Nicole Talamo, all of whom appeared in STONC's Mary Poppins.

The cast is rounded out by a dynamic singing and dancing ensemble: Hayden Barsamian, Grace "GB" Brad, Jenna Flaherty*, Ashley Hiester*, Chafik Jay, Stephen C. Kallas, Carlos Pérez, Pablo Pernia, Payge Shaw, Sofia Swensen, Ruby Griffin, Simon Grogan, Isabella St. Philip, and Peyton Zaletsky.

The company's management team includes Alan J. Stogin* (Production Stage Manager), Grace Griffin* (Assistant Stage Manager), Brad Harder (Company Manager), and Nicole Demers (Assistant Company Manager / Social Media Manager) and Kathryn McMannus (Administration). STONC is led by Artistic Director Melody Meitrott Libonati and Executive Director Ed Libonati.

