THE DOO WOP PROJECT At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Do you love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters and The Del Vikings? Did you ever wonder what Maroon 5 would sound like if they had lived in the Doo Wop era? The Ridgefield Playhouse has the show for you!

The Doo Wop Project returns with two shows on Sunday, June 27 at 2pm and 5pm. Seating will be socially distanced, outside at the tent next to The Playhouse.

Before the show, ticket holders can check out a classic car show in the parking lot, and retro 1950s cocktails available at the bar! All ticket holders, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity, will be entered to win a Prosecco Gift Basket from Freixenet Mionetto! DWP starts at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows, DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to "DooWopified" versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. The show features a phenomenal group of Broadway veterans - Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical), Dwayne Cooper (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys), Dominic Nolfi (Jersey Boys, Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale), Dominic Scaglione (Jersey Boys) and musical director Santino Paladino (Smokey Joe's Café, Pippin). Make it a great day out - visit Southwest Café (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for lunch or dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entree when you show your ticket! Media sponsor for the event is Broadwayworld.com



For tickets ($49.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.