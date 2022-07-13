Symphony Space's Global Arts at the Palace Theatre Brings Dynamic Cultures To Life For Local Youth

This summer, dozens of children from across Fairfield and Westchester County explored cultures from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the indigenous peoples of North and South America in a new way - as artists. Symphony Space's "Global Arts: Culture, Literacy & Heritage," a four-day interactive program presented and sponsored by The Palace Theatre in Stamford, offered 47 children in third, fourth and fifth grade an opportunity to engage with the living history of dynamic cultures and art practices that form their local and global communities.

Symphony Space created "Global Arts" with the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Using the arts as primary sources rich in information about the people who created them, each day was comprised of activities such as journal writing, storytelling and acting, dance and music, elements of Chinese opera (singing, acting, talking, sword fighting and Chinese ribbons), African and Mexican rhythms and dance, Japanese taikoza drumming as well as Capoeira Luanda and Afro-Brazilian martial arts.

"Arts education is extremely important to The Palace," said the organization's President and CEO, Michael Moran. "As a non-profit, we understand the importance of collaboration and see the tremendous value of reaching out through the arts to benefit our community. We were thrilled to welcome Symphony Space - especially as their first venue for 'Global Arts' outside of New York City - and look forward to future partnerships."

The Palace's Arts in Education programs are held year-round and strive to educate, challenge and inspire area youth by offering opportunities in performing, choreography, master classes and intensives in acting, voice and dance. Students learn skills that are important in academic and life success such as confidence, problem-solving, teamwork, perseverance and focus.