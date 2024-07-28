Student Blog: A Week In Paradise - My Summer Vacation Recap

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of my favorite parts of summer break is going on vacation. Every year (with the exception of 2020), I’ve been visiting the same destination, and every time I enjoy it just as much, if not more. The destination in question is Wildwood, a charming island in New Jersey. There’s so much to do, making it an enjoyable destination for any age.

In Wildwood, there are many activities to enjoy. The stars of the show are undoubtedly the beach and the boardwalk. If you’re willing to walk a mile in the sand to get to the shoreline, the beach is definitely worthwhile. I love to sit under the shade of an umbrella and relax with the occasional dip into the water to cool off. The boardwalk is an iconic gem of the city as well. Spanning roughly 2.5 miles, there’s so much to experience. There’s plenty of spots to grab a quick bite–and I’ll outline my favorite places later on–but one of the most iconic aspects are the piers on the boardwalk. There’s currently 3 piers (Adventure, Mariner’s, and Surfside), all of which have rides and attractions. My must-do rides are the Great White, the Sea Serpent, and the Great Nor’Easter, all of which are fun roller coasters. I love thrill rides, so I find these to be enjoyable, but if you’re looking for tamer rides, the piers have that too.

As mentioned before, the food in Wildwood is its own experience. On this trip, I tried some new items while enjoying some of the classics. While at a restaurant called Mudhen, I tried their fried pickles and also had oysters on the half shell for the first time. The pickles were unlike any other fried pickles I’ve ever tried: the batter was much crispier, and they were fried spears as opposed to chips. I had never tried oysters before, but I absolutely loved them. In fact, I loved both of these items so much that we went back to the same restaurant the next day just to get them again. Some of the classics that we must have every trip are frozen custard from Kohr Bros., fries with cheese sauce from Curley’s, and sandwiches from Primo Hoagies. There’s so much food to choose from, both on and off the boardwalk, that can satisfy any appetite.

Overall, I had a great time and I one hundred percent recommend taking a trip there if given the opportunity. Between the food, the beach, and the fun rides, it’s perfect for everyone. I recommend visiting anytime in the summer, but keep in mind that around the fourth of July it starts to get very populated. Nevertheless, whenever you visit, you’re sure to have a great time.

