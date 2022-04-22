Steve Solomon Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In May

Grab your mom (or mom friends!) and celebrate Mother's Day with a night on the town and a FREE glass of Freixenet Ice at Ridgefield Playhouse on May 8, 2022 at 7:30pm. Comedian Steve Solomon will perform his three-time award winning comedy show, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, & I'm in Therapy. This show is part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Barts Tree Services Comedy Series at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Treat mom to a delicious dinner at Southwest Café (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entrée when you show your ticket. The Ridgefield Playhouse is also offering Event VIP Party Passes which includes priority parking and free house wine and beer from 6:30-7:30pm.

Steve's show will make you feel like you are sitting in another family's (quite dysfunctional) living room. Brace yourself for laughter and tears as he introduces you to a myriad of characters using his hysterical impersonations including his Italian/Jewish family, Steve's ex, their therapists, the kids, the grandkids and much more. "A Funny Look at Family Relationships. An Entire Family Wrapped into a One-Man Show." says WCBS TV.

Theatergoers are being encouraged to ACT SOON as Steve's shows have continued to sell out across the world after 10,000 performances and one million tickets sold. Patrons should be prepared to laugh, cry, be delighted and maybe feel a little bit better about their own family!

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, & I'm in Therapy is the longest running one-man comedy show in history and has won the Connecticut Critics Circle Award, was nominated for a San Francisco Drama Desk Award, and was previously name "Best New off-Broadway Play" by Broadway.com.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45-50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.