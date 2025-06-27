Spotlight: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Summer Theatre of New Canaan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a classic story of love and adventure for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, in order to find the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” This July, the Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid for three weeks only!

Don’t miss this Broadway caliber production that will leave you singing, laughing, and believing that dreams come true. Performance Details: Running Time 2 hours 30 minutes (Including a 15 minute intermission) Venue Location: 11 Farm Rd, New Canaan, CT

