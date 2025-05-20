Spotlight: STANDBY, ME at Norwalk Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One-Night-Only Saturday, May 31st 6:30 Cocktail Reception (premium ticketholders) 7:30 Concert Norwalk Concert Hall When Julie Benko first took the stage as the standby for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, she could not have anticipated that she would take her bow as Broadway’s newest breakout star.

Joined by her husband Jason Yeager on piano. Julie reflects on the journey leading to her meteoric rise, sharing songs and behind-the-scenes stories of her days understudying in Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Spring Awakening, and more. From Broadway classics (“People,” “Matchmaker”) to jazz standards (“Twisted”) to contemporary favorites (“What’s Gonna Happen,” “I Dreamed A Dream”). Standby, Me offers an evening of spectacular vocals, theatrical lore, and inspiration for all the greatest stars-to-be.

