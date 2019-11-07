Sophia Loren Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse

Synonymous with grace, beauty and artistry, Oscar-winning actress and icon Sophia Loren captivates with an intimate and often humorous onstage conversation, including clips of her career and audience Q&A hosted by Steve Persall, former film critic for the Tampa Bay Tribune. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime event and exclusive engagement - one of only 5 shows nationwide - at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, November 16 at 8pm.

Orchestra seating includes a pre-show reception with authentic Italian cuisine by TerraSole Ristorante and an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines! Before the show, come enjoy samplings of iconic Italian cocktails by Campari in the lobby: Negroni, Sbagliato, Americano and more! This event is part of Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series, sponsored by Addessi Jewelers, Mercedes-Benz of Danbury, Campari and Canine Training & Behavior Services, LLC., with support from Nutmeg Livery. Media sponsor for this event is WSHU, Connecticut Public Radio.

For tickets ($195 - $250 | Limited Meet & Greet Photo Opp. $500 Additional) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





