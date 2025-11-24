Sherman Players to Present Brad Blake's WRECK THE HALLS

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sherman Players will present Brad Blake's gloriously "naughty" holiday revue "Wreck the Halls" weekends through December 20 at Sherman Playhouse.

Nothing is sacred in this "slay" ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season. The show features two acts of original music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again!

According to composer Brad Blake, "For me, there's no greater Christmas present than hearing the laughter responding to my crazy holiday songs and the audience appreciation of the cast, band and crew that make up our 'Wreck the Halls' family."

The Sherman production features veteran area actors Bret Bisaillon (Watertown), Anya Caravella (New Milford) and Kevin McNulty (New Milford), along with Diana Matson Peterson, Priscilla Squiers and Alexis Vournazos (all from Danbury).

Directed and choreographed by the multitalented Blake (Woodbury), the production features music direction by Charles Smith (Danbury) and a live band. The show is produced by Sherman Players Technical Director Al Chiappetta (Sherman), with production design by Blake and Chiappetta. Tina Morissette (Brookfield) serves as production stage manager, assisted by Matthew MacGregor (New Fairfield).

"Wreck the Halls" plays November 28, 29, December 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be three 2:00 PM Sunday matinees on November 30, December 7 and 14.

Warning: Due to adult humor, "Wreck the Halls" is not recommended for the younger elves!