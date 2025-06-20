Sherman Players to Hold Additional Auditions For Theresa Rebeck's BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sherman Players will hold another set of open auditions for Theresa Rebeck's dramatic comedy "Bernhardt/Hamlet" at the Sherman Playhouse in Sherman, CT on Sunday, June 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Set in the theatrical world of 1897 Paris, "Bernhardt/Hamlet" follows Sarah Bernhardt, one of the most acclaimed actresses of the age, as she shocks the world with her intention to portray Hamlet on stage. The script is a vivid behind-the-scenes look at Bernhardt's ambitious quest, rollicking with high comedy and human drama. The New York Times calls the play "so clever it uplifts, so timely it hurts."

Theresa Rebeck is a prolific and widely produced playwright, television writer and novelist. In addition to "Bernhardt/Hamlet," her Broadway plays include "Mauritius," "Seminar," "Dead Accounts," and "I Need That." Among her television credits are "NYPD Blue," "LA Law," "Brooklyn Bridge," and series creator of "Smash," along with many others.

Auditions for the Sherman production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet," directed by E. Kyle Minor, will take place at the Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 N in Sherman, on Sunday, June 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM on a first come, first served basis. Please provide a picture and resume stapled together; sorry, no video submissions.

Actors should prepare a brief Shakespearean monologue, preferably from Hamlet. They will also read from the script.

Available roles include a number of historic figures of the day, including playwright Edmond Rostand and his wife Rosamond, a poet; Constant Coquelin, an accomplished actor and company member who debuted the role of Cyrano, Alphonse Mucha, the celebrated illustrator and graphic artist known for his stylized theatrical posters of Bernhardt; and Maurice Bernhardt, Sarah's adult son. Other featured roles include Lisette, the actress who plays Ophelia; Louis, a theater critic and admirer of Sarah; and key members of Sarah's acting company.

Role descriptions, show information and script sides can be found on shermanplayers.org, Please note that roles are unpaid and that the role of Sarah Bernhardt has been cast. The production runs September 19-October 4.

