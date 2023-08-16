Shawn Joseph & Richard Myers Come To The Palace Theatre as Part of the I WROTE THAT! AUTHOR TALK SERIES

If you grew up thinking veggies were boring, think again. On Tuesday, September 26th at 7 PM, the Palace Theater will host an evening that will cause foodies to rejoice. Authors and horticulturalists Shawn Joseph and Richard Myers will explore urban farming in Connecticut, specifically how to grow vegetables and create delicious recipes from a homegrown harvest. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

While selling at farmers markets over the years, the two noticed something common among most people they encountered; they were interested in the way certain vegetables look and were willing to “try them out,” but they had no clue how to prepare/cook them. On the flip side, Joseph and Myers have regular customers, including professional chefs who are confident in their cooking skills, but are lost when it comes time to grow the same crop they purchase weekly.

The duo was not able to find one individual book to advise everyone, so they decided to create a hybrid book to cater to both groups of people, Grow to Eat: A Vegetable Growing Guide/Cookbook Kit. This book details steps for growing tomatoes, summer squash, garlic, eggplants, collard greens, cucumbers and potatoes. Along with growing instruction, they also include delicious recipes to enjoy your bountiful harvest.

Joseph and Myers founded Bridgeport-based Park City Harvest, an organization dedicated to changing the image of farming within urban communities while feeding and educating the communities they serve. Their goal is to empower and educate urban youth about the impact that food has on health, community, and the environment.

Tickets to this event are $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.