Seinfeld's John O'Hurley Brings A Man With Standards To The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 26

Comedian, actor and song and dance man, John O'Hurley is a man with standards. Join O'Hurley for his evening of storytelling and songs from the Great American Songbook, A Man With Standards at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, January 26 at 5pm.

On Broadway and on stages across the country, O'Hurley is known for his many performances as King Arthur on Monty Python's Spamalot and his continuing portrayal of slick lawyer, Billy Flynn in the Broadway legend Chicago. From playing J. Peterman on "Seinfeld" to hosting "To Tell the Truth," "Family Feud," and NBC's "The National Dog Show", this Broadway star and advertising hero (O'Hurley invested in the relaunch of The J. Peterman Company and since 1999 has been a part-owner and member of the board of directors) has excelled in just about every medium even becoming a first season finalist on "Dancing with the Stars." This show is part of the Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series, sponsored by Providence College with support from Nutmeg Livery. Visit 850 Degrees Wood Fired Restaurant (424 R. Main Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary draft beer with purchase of an entree when you show your ticket!

A Man With Standards is O'Hurley's 90-minute retrospective on the songs of The Great American Songbook along with the musings from his eclectic life and career. Both humorous and poignant, the show brings back the sounds of nostalgia in the voice of one of America's greatest storytellers. O'Hurley delights his audience with the colorful stories (this time his own stories, not Kramer's) and songs of his youth, as well as revisiting his unforgettable moments on "Seinfeld" and "Dancing with the Stars." A self-taught pianist and classically-trained vocalist who has performed with symphonies, he has recently released a two-album project entitled Peace of Our Minds, a compilation of his original piano compositions in tandem with famed cellist Marston Smith. One piece, "For Lisa," was written for John's wife, especially for their wedding day in 2004. O'Hurley has been composing since his teen years.

For tickets ($49.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





