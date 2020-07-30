See ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS And ALL MY SONS On Screen The Ridgefield Playhouse

World class theater continues this summer at The Ridgefield Playhouse, and Northern Trust Broadway and Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown, with some of the biggest names in show business coming to the big screen to provide entertainment in a socially distanced and safe environment.

Tony Award-winner James Corden show off his comedic chops in One Man, Two Guvnors in a National Theatre Encore in HD screening on Saturday, August 8 at 8pm.

The summer encore series continues with Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) in Arthur Miller's blistering drama All My Sons on Saturday, August 15 at 8pm captured live from London's West End.

Did you ever wonder what funny man and host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS was doing before he became the maestro of "Carpool Karaoke?" Look no further than James Corden's Tony Award-winning performance in One Man, Two Guvnors! One of the funniest productions in National Theatre's history returns to the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse for an encore in HD screening on Saturday, August 8 at 8pm. This feel good production that will have you falling off your seat with laughter is part of the Northern Trust Broadway and Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown. An English rewrite of the Italian classic The Servant of Two Masters, Corden stars as Francis Henshall. Fired from his skiffle band, Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée's dad. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who's been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers. Holed up at The Cricketers' Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.

The summer encore series continues with Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) in Arthur Miller's blistering drama All My Sons on Saturday, August 15 at 8pm. In London's West End, the show played to sold-out audiences with tickets in incredibly high demand. America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare. Don't miss this unforgettable night of theater.

The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

