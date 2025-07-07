SWEENEY TODD Comes To Connecticut Shoreline This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Legacy Theatre, currently celebrating its 5th Anniversary Season, is bringing one of Stephen Sondheim's classic musicals to its stage. Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street that has thrilled, shocked, and delighted audiences across the world will be on stage at the intimate setting of The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT, August 7 -24, 2025.

Legacy Associate Artistic Director and Director of this production of Sweeney Todd, Colin Sheehan, commented, "Sweeney Todd has always held a special place in my heart - it's one of my favorite musicals by one of my favorite composers, Stephen Sondheim. Having the chance to bring this masterpiece to life in such a unique setting as Legacy, with a very talented cast and crew, is very special ."

The cast will be led by actors Karl Gasteyer as Sweeney Todd, and Stephanie Stiefel Williams as Mrs. Lovett. There is also an academic connection as Stephanie is an alumna of Hamden Hall in Hamden, CT, and Karl is a current faculty member of the Arts department there.

Sweeney Todd will also feature Broadway veteran Eric Santagata as the Judge. Eric is from Legacy's hometown of Branford and is making his return to the Legacy stage after two successful concert performances in their initial seasons. Interestingly, Eric's grandfather ran a barbershop on the Legacy Theatre property, circa 1940's.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun! Sweeney Todd features some of the most chilling music ever written for the stage.

The remainder of the of cast and creative team includes: Thomas Beebe/Beadle, Ava Broneer/Johanna, Brayden Esler/Toby, Sarah Anne Hughes/Beggar Woman, Charles Romano/Anthony, and Amron Salgado/Pirelli. The Ensemble will feature: Nate Bloom, Madeline Olexy, Bella Pacheco Rarick, Christine Voytko and John-Michael Whitney.