SIMPLY THE BEST: A TRIBUTE TO 80S FEMALE ROCK is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SIMPLY THE BEST: A TRIBUTE TO 80S FEMALE ROCK FEATURING DANA DADDIO will be presented at Little Theatre of Manchester on Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

Experience a high-energy concert celebrating the iconic female rock stars of the 80s. This 6-piece band features talented musicians from NY and NJ with extensive experience in musical theater and high-profile tribute bands.

Featuring unique arrangements and medleys, Simply the Best Show delivers a dynamic and unforgettable performance.

The event will feature the music of Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Heart, and Blondie. Don't miss this electrifying tribute to the powerful voices and groundbreaking music of 80s female rock!