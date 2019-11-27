Add a touch of magic to your holiday season! A Ridgefield holiday tradition, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker at The Ridgefield Playhouse Friday, December 13 at 6pm; Saturday, December 14 at 2pm & 6pm; and Sunday, December 15 at 11am & 2pm. In a magical land where sugarplums dance and flowers waltz to tell the classic tale of a young girl and her Nutcracker Prince, Tchaikovsky's soaring score, graceful ballerinas, wooden soldiers who come to life and a bigger-than-life Christmas tree will make the holidays bright for young and old! This event is part of Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series and the Holiday Series sponsored by Ring's End. Visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect St • Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket!

"This year there are several new and exciting choreographic changes that will enchant the audience in the Land of the Sweets," proclaims Alexander Glaz, Ballet Master for Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. "In the Second Act, the lead boys will showcase their partnering skills in divertissements such as the Hot Chocolate (Spanish) pas de deux, Trepak, and Marzipan. I am also happy to announce that Henry Seth, a former member of the New York City Ballet, will be joining us again this year as Snow King and Cavalier. This magical spectacle will surely delight the whole family!"

Adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" with a score by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker is an enchanting ballet that has come to be synonymous with the holiday season. Also, synonymous with the holiday season in and around Ridgefield, Connecticut is the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance production of The Nutcracker. Invite your friends and family to see these young dancers create the magical world of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker from The Dance of the Sugarplum Fairies to the Grand Pas de Deux!

The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance is nationally recognized as a distinguished, high achieving, pre-professional performing arts school that nurtures young dance artists in strong movement technique. They are dedicated to educating and encouraging students to become knowledgeable, passionate, thinking artists. Students of the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance learn technique, artistry, and creativity; develop the skills of self-discipline, teamwork, and confidence; and aspire to performance opportunities in The Nutcracker, Ridgefield Civic Ballet, Contemporary Dance Ensemble, Junior Dance Ensemble, college dance programs, and professional dance careers.

For tickets ($20 - $25) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You