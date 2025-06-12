Richard Thomas Will Lead MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! at TheaterWorks Hartford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford will host the first production of the new national tour of Mark Twain Tonight! written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook featuring Emmy Award-winner Richard Thomas. The NETworks Presentations touring production will perform at TWH for a limited time August 12 - August 24, 2025.

Hartford favorite Richard Thomas brings to life “the nation's one true comic genius” (The New York Times) with creative consultation by Michael Wilson (The Trip to Bountiful, Enchanted April.) Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix's Ozark, and beloved generations as John-Boy Walton, Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play since the original.

Mark Twain Tonight! runs from August 12 - August 24 at TheaterWorks Hartford (233 Pearl St. Hartford). Performances are Tuesdays - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 12:00pm & 5pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Press is welcome Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are priced at $35-55 (fees not included).

