Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Will Celebrate Playhouse Theatre Academy and Falcetti School Of Music

Playhouse Theatre Academy and Falcetti School of Music will celebrate the grand opening of their new shared teaching facility! The Simsbury Chamber of Commerce will conduct the official Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, May 11th from 5-7pm at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) in Simsbury, CT.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students learn from expert faculty who share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy provides access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Falcetti School of Music provides private lessons in a wide variety of instruments including woodwinds, brass, strings, voice, and audio-engineering. Additionally, they provide group music lessons and community programming for the public through libraries, independent living facilities, rec departments, and other organizations.

Playhouse Theatre Academy and Falcetti School of Music's new teaching facility is located at 540 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, Connecticut and features teaching studios, performance spaces, and an intimate recital hall. To Learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, Contact Jill Zarcone, Education Coordinator, at JZarcone@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about Falcetti School of Music, contact Jennifer Brevik at jenniferbrevik@falcettimusic.com or 413-374-7458.